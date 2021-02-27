Wanda June Vaughan
BIG SANDY — Funeral service for Ms. Vaughan will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, interment to follow at Hoover Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.
