Wanda Haas Rodgers
 GRAND SALINE — Graveside services are scheduled for Wanda Haas Rodgers, 79, of Grand Saline, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rodgers Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rodgers Cemetery. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Rodgers was born October 1, 1940, in Commerce, and died September 24, 2020.

