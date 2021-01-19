Wanda Garrett
LONGVIEW - Graveside services for Mrs. Wanda Garrett, 49, of Beckville, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Panola County. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. She was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Mineola, and died Jan. 16, 2021.

