Wanda Garrett
LONGVIEW - Graveside services for Mrs. Wanda Garrett, 49, of Beckville, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Panola County. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. She was born Feb. 13, 1971 in Mineola, and died Jan. 16, 2021.
