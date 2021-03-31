Wanda Faye Nnadozie
PITTSBURG — Wanda Faye Nnadozie passed away March 25, 2021 at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, Texas at the age of 63. Her funeral service will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Bertrand Bailey as eulogist and burial will be at Hanson Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
 
 