Wanda Faye Nnadozie
PITTSBURG — Wanda Faye Nnadozie passed away March 25, 2021 at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant, Texas at the age of 63. Her funeral service will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Bertrand Bailey as eulogist and burial will be at Hanson Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Ollie's Bargain Outlet to fill former Toys R Us building in Tyler
-
House ethics committee denies Gohmert's appeal of $5,000 metal detector fine
-
Tyler woman dies when tire falls off vehicle
-
Tyler resident killed in two-vehicle wreck in Smith County
-
Boys soccer playoffs: Tyler Legacy falls to Mansfield Lake Ridge, 2-1