Wanda Faye Milton
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wanda Faye Milton, 65, of Chapel Hill Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Services, Gladewater. Mrs. Milton was born August 7, 1955, in New Orleans, LA, and died August 20, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you