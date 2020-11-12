DENTON — Graveside services are scheduled for Wanda Coleman, 80, of Denton, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Coleman was born February 17, 1940, and died November 10, 2020.
