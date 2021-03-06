Wanda Charlene Lusk
CHANDLER — Wanda Lusk was born August 18, 1928 and entered eternal life on March 4, 2021. She was 92 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Kevin Gentry will officiate. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Lusk will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Maydelle.

