A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Kevin Gentry will officiate. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Lusk will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Maydelle.
Wanda Charlene Lusk
CHANDLER — Wanda Lusk was born August 18, 1928 and entered eternal life on March 4, 2021. She was 92 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Kevin Gentry will officiate. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Lusk will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Maydelle.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Kevin Gentry will officiate. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Lusk will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Maydelle.
- Alex Dominguez
“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” (Deuteronomy 6: 6-7)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
-
Alabama among new offers for Tyler Legacy RB Jamarion Miller; backfield mate Bryson Donnell offered by Texas Tech
-
UT Health East Texas CEO resigns