Walter “Ronny” Oldham
TYLER — A private graveside service for Walter “Ronny” Oldham, 73, of Tyler will be held at Hawthorne Cemetery in Smith County under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Ronny was born September 11, 1947 in Tyler and passed away on May 12, 2021 in Tyler.
