Walter Richie Jackson
OVERTON — Walter Richie Jackson, 66 of Overton was born on February 12, 1955 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma and died April 29, 2021 in Kilgore. No services to be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton.
