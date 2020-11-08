Walter Lylton McDermott III
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Walter Lylton McDermott III, 65, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. McDermott III was born June 12, 1955, in Lake Jackson, and died October 27, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you