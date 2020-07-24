TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Walter L. Smith Sr., 61. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Smith Sr. was born October 20, 1958, in Tyler, and died July 22, 2020.
Walter L. Smith Sr.
