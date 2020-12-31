Walt Bryant
 GRAND SALINE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Walt Bryant, 70, of Grand Saline, 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Grand Saline High School Gymnasium. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Bryant was born August 16, 1950, in Grand Saline, and died December 25, 2020.

