W L Akins
GRAND SALINE — Services for Mr. W L Akins, 87, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Roundflat Pentecostal Church. Interment will be in Smyrna Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Saturday, at Bartley Funeral Home. He was born November 25, 1933 and passed away February 23, 2021.