W. E. “Bill” Buchanan
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for W. E. “Bill” Buchanan, 92, of Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Buchanan was born March 28, 1928, in Alba, and died August 11, 2020.

