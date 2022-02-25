Courtesy Vivian Annette Kelly Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vivian Annette KellyPITTSBURG — Vivian Annette Kelly passed away February 9, 2022 at her home at the age of 77. Her memorial service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Pittsburg. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vivian Annette Kelly Memorial Service Funeral Home Chapel Pass Away Age Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 2.25.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. (Jeremiah 29:11-13) Newspaper Ads February TMT Bulletin Trending Topics LIST: Some area school districts close, adjust schedules due to winter weather threat Tyler bakery brings Mardi Gras to East Texas with authentic king cakes UIL Boys Basketball Pairings City of Tyler celebrates completion of MLK Boulevard improvement project Sisters move toward closure with confirmation that missing mother’s remains found near Kilgore