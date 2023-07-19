Courtesy Virginia Rene Bledsoe Jul 19, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia Rene BledsoeYANTIS — Rene Bledsoe of Yantis, Texas passed away on July 12, 2023, at home. A memorial service for Rene will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 7.19.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "I will praise you with an upright heart as I learn your righteous laws." (Psalm 119:7) Newspaper Ads Free Digital Access 1 Funeral Home Best in Town Bulletin Trending Topics