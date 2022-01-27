Courtesy Virginia May White Jan 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virginia May WhiteMINEOLA — Virginia May White, 87, of Mineola, Texas passed away on January 15, 2022. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Virginia on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virginia May White Cremation Ethnology Worship Texas Lowe-gardner Funeral Pass Away Memorial Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.27.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.” (James 4:10) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler ISD elementary campus receives a meaningful donation from a Tyler ISD alumnus Document: Tyler man charged in Gregg County wreck that killed 2 children said he often drinks and drives Tyler man killed in two-vehicle Smith County crash Miss Everlene Jackson Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill eases past Cumberland