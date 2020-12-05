LONGVIEW — Chapel services are scheduled for Virginia Ginger Embrey, 84, of Qutiman, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2018, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Embrey was born April 12, 1936, in Avery, and died December 2, 2020.
