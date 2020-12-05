Virginia Ginger Embrey
 LONGVIEW — Chapel services are scheduled for Virginia Ginger Embrey, 84, of Qutiman, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2018, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Embrey was born April 12, 1936, in Avery, and died December 2, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you