Virene Johnson
 CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Virene Johnson, 85, of Chandler, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, Tyler. Interment, Kay Cemetery, Winona. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Johnson was born February 21, 1935, in Winona, and died September 21, 2020.

