Vincent Lyle Cunningham
YANTIS — A Memorial Service for Vincent L. Cunningham of Yantis, Texas is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th, at 2:00 PM at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home.
Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 3:43 am