Videlia Walker Thompson
 AUSTIN — Funeral services are scheduled for Videlia Walker Thompson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Thompson was born February 12, 1935, in Oakdale, LA, and died August 12, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you