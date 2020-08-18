AUSTIN — Funeral services are scheduled for Videlia Walker Thompson, 85, of Mount Pleasant, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mrs. Thompson was born February 12, 1935, in Oakdale, LA, and died August 12, 2020.
Videlia Walker Thompson
