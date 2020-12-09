Vicki Christine Smith
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Vicki Christine Smith, 69, of Overton, 12 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Smith was born February 20, 1951, in Overton, and died December 6, 2020.

