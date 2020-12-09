TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Vicki Christine Smith, 69, of Overton, 12 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Smith was born February 20, 1951, in Overton, and died December 6, 2020.
Vicki Christine Smith
