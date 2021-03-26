Veta Green
WINONA — Funeral services for Mrs. Veta Green, 54 of Winona will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Winona. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 2-8 p.m.
 
 