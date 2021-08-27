Verner Lee Davidson
VAN — A graveside service will be held for V.L. Davidson at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home.
Verner Lee Davidson was born February 10, 1925 and passed away at the age of 96 on August 25, 2021. He had been a resident of the Van/Edom area most of his life.
