Vera Rae Mahlmann Parcell
TYLER — Funeral services for Vera Rae Mahlmann Parcell, 68, of Tyler, will be held at Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler, Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
