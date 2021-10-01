Veoda Nickelberry
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Veoda Nickelberry, 81 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 1 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. FACE MASK REQUIRED, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed