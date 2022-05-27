Velma Rae Henderson
PITTSBURG — Velma Rae Henderson passed away May 20, 2022 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler, at the age of 67. Her funeral service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pittsburg High School Auditorium with Rev. Patrick Lloyd as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
