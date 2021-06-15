Velma Louise Layne Crawford
HENDERSON — Services for Mrs. Velma Louise Layne Crawford, 86, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m., Tues., June 15, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation, 1 p.m. until service time on Tues., at the funeral home. Mrs. Crawford passed away June 12, 2021. She was born August 24, 1934.
 
 

