Veda Iris Ashby
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Veda Iris Ashby, 88, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment, Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Ashby was born June 20, 1932, in Palestine, and died August 30, 2020.

