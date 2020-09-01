TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Veda Iris Ashby, 88, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment, Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Ashby was born June 20, 1932, in Palestine, and died August 30, 2020.
Veda Iris Ashby
