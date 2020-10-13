Valta L. Carcamo
 VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Valta L. Carcamo, 99, of Van, 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Carcamo was born May 9, 1921, in Van, and died October 11, 2020.

