Troy Neil Orange
OVERTON — Funeral Services for Mr. Troy Orange, 73, of Overton, TX. will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sat. May. 7, 2022 at Scott’s Memorial C.M.E. Overton, TX. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 2-6:00 P.M. Fri. May 6th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home.
