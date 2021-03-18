Travis Wayne Sealey
SPRINGTOWN — A Celebration of Life service for Travis Wayne Sealey, 83, of Springtown, will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Travis was born November 9, 1937 and passed away March 12, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Appeals court upholds Tyler woman's 99-year prison sentence for drug charges
-
Ms. Nevella Tamia Thomas
-
Salas speaks out after four-day Lindale area manhunt, bonds set at $1 million
-
Vaccine appointments by phone available Tuesday
-
Police: Tyler man accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting woman in the woods