Travis Wayne Sealey
SPRINGTOWN — A Celebration of Life service for Travis Wayne Sealey, 83, of Springtown, will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Travis was born November 9, 1937 and passed away March 12, 2021.
 
 