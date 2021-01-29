Service under direction of Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater,TX
Travis & Saphira Harris
WINONA,TX — Memorial Service for Travis 2 and Saphira 1 Harris will be held Saturday January 30,2021 at Gladewater Lake
Service under direction of Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater,TX
Service under direction of Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater,TX
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
Police: Tyler man sexually abused underage girls and a boy for several years
-
Lindale's Jordan Jenkins, Mineola's Trevion Sneed pick up Built Ford Tough Player of the Year honors
-
Tyler man arrested for breaking into Walmart with baseball bat
-
Chick-fil-A comes to Lindale with Tyler native as operator, set to employ 120 people