TYLER — Memorial services for Tracie Watson Handford, 50 of Tyler, are 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Watson officiating. Tracie was born Oct. 30, 1971 and passed away on April 23, 2021.
