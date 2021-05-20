Tori Marquis Strong
HOUSTON — Graveside Services for Mr. Tori Strong, 44, of Houston, TX. will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Noah’s Ark (formerly New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church).Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. The family is requiring that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home of Kilgore.
 
 