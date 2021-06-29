Tonya Sheree Beall
KILGORE, TX — Memorial services for Tonya Beall, 51, of Kilgore will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services. She was born on December 25, 1969 in Ann Arbor, MI and died June 22, 2021 in Kilgore, TX. There will be no public viewing.
 
 

