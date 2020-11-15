TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Tony Moore, 70, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Moore was born February 1, 1950, in Kilgore, and died November 5, 2020.
