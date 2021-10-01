Tony Lamar Miller
TYLER — Services for Mr. Tony Lamar Miller are scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:00 am at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel. Interment will be held in Corinth Cemetery, Bullard under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM; MASK REQUIRED!
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed