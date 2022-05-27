Tonia Nanette Harper
PITTSBURG — Tonia Nanette Harper passed away May 20, 2022 at her home in Pittsburg at the age of 68. Her memorial services will be Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Greer Boulevard Church of Christ, Pittsburg, with Bro. Derek Thomas as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
