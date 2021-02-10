Tommy Ross Graham
TYLER — A private family graveside will be held for Tommy Ross Graham, 77, of Flint, in Flint Cemetery. A public viewing will be available from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Tommy was born March 31, 2021 in Corsicana and passed away February 7, 2021 in Tyler.

