Tommy "RED" Lynn Parham

TYLER — Tommy "RED" Lynn Parham was born on June 7, 1961 and passed away May 9, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Brother Jasen Thomas officiating.