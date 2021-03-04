Tommie Mae Malone
KELLER, TEXAS AND FORMERLY OF LINDALE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Tommie Mae Malone, age 89, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.

