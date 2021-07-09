Tomasa O Wofford
OVERTON — Services for Tomasa Ornando Wofford will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:00 am at the Arp High School Auditorium. Interment will be held in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed