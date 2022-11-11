Timothy W. Hodges
GILMER — Services for Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Liberty Temple Church, Grand Saline. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m., Friday at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Hodges was born July 22,1990 and passed away November 4, 2022.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
-
PHOTOS: Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Business Beat: Clothing stores hold grand openings; Bubba's 33 in Tyler now open
-
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb