Timothy Matthew Hatch
RUSK — Timothy Matthew Hatch, 42, Rusk, passed away on December 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church Rusk with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 4:42 pm