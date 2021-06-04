Timothy Dewayne Wofford
ARP — Funeral services for Mr. Timothy DeWayne Wofford are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12 noon at Spring Chapel CME Church. Interment will be held in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm MASK REQUIRED!
