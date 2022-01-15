Timothy Dewayne Minatrea
QUITMAN — Timothy D. Minatrea, 63, of Quitman, Texas passed away on December 30, 2021. Memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations.
