Timothy Clyde Hilburn
TYLER — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Interment will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Timothy’s full obituary can be seen at www.crdfh.com
