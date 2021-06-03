Tim Field
BIG SANDY — Celebration of Life service for Timothy “Tim” Robert Field, 41, of Big Sandy will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Winona with Bro. Earl Brown officiating, burial to following the service at Hawkins Cemetery in Wood County. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
 
 

