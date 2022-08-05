Courtesy Tim Farnham Aug 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tim FarnhamRUSK — Timothy Farnham, 70, of Rusk, entered eternal life on August 2, 2022, he was born on November 16, 1951, in St. Paul, Nebraska. A private burial will be held at Meador Cemetery in Jacksonville. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Timothy Farnham Tim Farnham Burial Worship Eternal Life Meador Cemetery Rusk Nebraska Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.4.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” Newspaper Ads Email Contest Qtr Page Email Contest 3x5 WHO WE ARE TMT LNJ/TMT Back To School Back To School Back To School Bulletin Trending Topics Lovie Smith predicts ‘a new day’ for Houston Texans, credits Big Sandy start with setting stage for success Tyler Transit schedule delayed Friday for deputy's funeral Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly, church and nonprofit appears in court 3 firefighters suffer heat-related injuries after Henderson County wildfire, cause remains unknown #bEASTTexas Football Countdown: Van